It was a mix of good and bad news for Impact Wrestling as far as the ratings went this week.

The May 26 episode of Impact Wrestling drew 125,000 viewers overall, slightly up from last week’s 118,000 viewers. There was, however, a slight dip in the 18-49 demo, with the show drawing a 0.03, down from last week’s 0.04. According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked 130th in the night overall.

In a unique twist, this is the second time in three weeks Impact has drawn the number they did last night. The May 19 episode of Impact, which featured The Briscoes defeating Violent By Design for the Impact World Tag Team Championships, also did 125,000 viewers and a 0.03 in 18-49. Last night’s Impact was headlined by the Briscoes teaming with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander against Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering of Violent By Design, with Violent By Design coming up victorious.

The rating for Impact’s final show of the month ends up mirroring their year-over-year growth in May. Overall viewership for Impact was up 4% compared to May of 2021, which would be the first time Impact has had positive year-over-year growth in overall viewership. However, Impact also experienced a 13% drop in 18-49 year-over-year.

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode: 119,00 viewers with a 0.04 raing in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 1250,00 viewers with a 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic

