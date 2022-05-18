If there’s one guy Jack Evans can’t say enough nice things about, it’s wrestling legend X-Pac, a.k.a Sean Waltman. In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jack Evans raved about X-Pac and talked a bit about when the two lived together.

“We lived together for a year, year and a half maybe,” Evans said. “It’s just a weird thing. I find on the internet with a lot of fans, he has a different reputation compared to the person he is. 100% one of the most caring, most real individuals I’ve ever seen. I used to joke around that he’s the male Mother Theresa, because literally if he saw a homeless guy, he’d give them money, take them and buy them sandwiches. He’s also a guy that stupid s--t just happens to him. There’s one time he was drinking, and he went to an alley and was pissing, and the police rushed in and he got extorted and all this stuff. It was like, ‘What? I’ve never seen that happen.’ So he’s a guy that’s like the nicest guy in the world, but I swear to god, there’s a gray rain cloud that follows him around.”

As for how the two wound up living together, Jack Evans revealed it all came from when he and X-Pac were working together in Mexico for noted lucha libre promotion AAA. Evans wrestled there on and off from 2008 to 2019.

“It was right after AAA,” Evans said. “He got signed to AAA, and then AAA paid for a house for me, this guy Moody Jack, Konnan, and X-Pac. And then that just became almost like a wrestler flophouse. But it was fun times, definitely fun times.”

Continuing to rave about X-Pac and his wrestling knowledge, Jack Evans declared that X-Pac should be a trainer. One thing he learned from the WWE Hall of Famer was a skill Evans has only seen from another rival and lucha libre legend, the late Perro Aguayo Jr.

“I should’ve picked it more,” Evans said. “X-Pac needs to be a trainer. He knows so much. One thing I remember taking away from him, I didn’t learn it but I remember witnessing being able to do it. He would be able to go to a show, and I don’t know how, almost divination or something, he would be able to read what kind of crowd it was. So when you were wrestling with X-Pac, it was the best because he’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, this is a crowd where you’ll want to do your dives.’ And it would work. And then he’d say, ‘Oh no, they just want comedy.’ He’d do these comedy spots and they’d work. I didn’t learn it, I just wasn’t on the ball, but you have to realize there are different kinds of shows.

“I’d go to a show and I’d just be doing 630s and Sasuke Specials, and it’d be nothing. And X-Pac would have one where he gets a guy in a full nelson, and the guy gets to the feet in the ropes, and when the ref counts to four, X-Pac would comically let him go and the guy would fall on his back. Huge, roaring laughter. So X-Pac, he knew how to read and control a crowd way more than he gets credit for, whereas I’d always go out and go, ‘Oh, I’m going to be the car crash scene. I’m bringing the action.’ X-Pac would know. Do you know who else had it? Perro Aguayo. He was so good at it. He’d just be able to read a crowd. He’d know what kind of people you were wrestling in front of and what they wanted to see, to an extent I don’t think I’ve seen from everyone else. So I always loved feuding with X-Pac, because no matter where you were, he’d know how to get you over.”

