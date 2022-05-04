AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill joined The Zaslow Show to talk about her career in AEW thus far and how she feels pro wrestling has been treating her. According to Jade Cargill, it’s treating her very well.

“Pro wrestling is treating me very well,” Cargill said. “I’m going into my second year right now. I’m kicking ass, taking names, doing what needs to be done. It’s treating me very well. I’m undefeated 30-0, just had my first trios match last week, we kicked ass in like three minutes, so it’s going great.”

When asked about her boss, AEW owner Tony Khan, Jade Cargill referred to him as phenomenal, both as a leader and a man. What she most appreciates about Khan however is how he’s always been a believer in Cargill’s ability and potential.

“I feel like TK is a phenomenal man and leader,” Cargill said. “He always saw something in me, and that’s what I appreciated from him. He’s very transparent, open, and knows what he’s doing. He’s a student of the game, but he’s loved wrestling all his life. He knows what sells, looks good, and he’s going to put his best foot forward for his product.”

While only being in wrestling for a little less than a year and a half, Jade Cargill expressed her belief that she was always meant to be a player in pro wrestling. She believes this was the case because she looks different and thus plays up her strengths differently than other AEW talents.

“I felt like I’ve always been a player in this game,” Cargill said. “One thing I know about myself is that I look different, so I have to play on what makes me different. I understand that a lot of people have years on me, and that’s something I can’t control. It’s something I have to work with throughout the years that I’m going to get in this business. I’ve always been a player in the game. I knew I was a big deal when I stepped foot in AEW regardless of how fans and everybody felt. There’s something about me that’s just different. I always knew I was a big player.”

Jade Cargill also detailed how she got into pro wrestling, having been a fan of it when she was younger before getting away from it when she entered other athletic pursuits such as basketball. She would eventually be discovered by current AEW co-worker Mark Henry, who got her a WWE tryout. Ultimately Cargill is happier she chose AEW instead.

“I watched pro wrestling as everybody did in the early 2000s, especially in the Attitude Era,” Cargill said. “I think that was one of the hype moments of wrestling. We flipped it on, and me, my brother, and my sister, we would watch it growing up. We would fight in the front yard, and try to body slam people. I just got away from it being in sports. Mark Henry found me working out, we have a mutual friend. I went to a tryout, got the wrestling bug, and never put it down since.

“The tryout with WWE was a blessing to have because I didn’t understand how hard it is to get a tryout. For people who’ve always wanted to do wrestling all their life, this was a very big deal. I was very naive when I went to the tryout because I’ve done other tryouts before, and have been in pressure situations. I’ve been asked to take the last shot in my basketball career tons of times, so I didn’t see how much it meant to a lot of people. They didn’t know anything about me, and I was fairly new to knowing anything about current wrestling. I chose AEW over WWE for a lot of optics, and I know I made the best decision.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Zaslow Show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

