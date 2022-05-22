At this year’s Starrcast in Nashville on July 31, Ric Flair is set to return to in-ring action as a part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” that night. According to Starrcast’s official website, the match will take place from the Nashville Fairgrounds and Flair will “don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over-40 years” in wrestling.

It’s also been announced that The Four Horsemen will reunite at Starrcast, celebrating the last time they’ll ever be on stage together.

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross spoke about the news that Flair is wrestling at 73-years-old, and provided more information about what to expect that night. Conrad also revealed that Jim Crockett Promotions will return for one final time and feel just like it did back in the day.

“We’re going to have the Roast of Ric Flair on Friday night and then on Sunday night, Jim Crockett Promotions is going to return for one night only. It’s going to look, and sound, and feel like it did in the mid-80s, and Ric Flair is going to have his last match,” Conrad said. “I hope you’ll forgive me but I two am going to promote nostalgia one time.

“It’s a great idea and a great package,” Jim Ross said. “I know fans are historically skeptical when somebody says, ‘Blank is going to have his or her last match.’ Sometimes that can be an eye-roller, but I think that’s an absolutely phenomenal package. The roast, I’m sure, will be hilarious. Roasting Ric Flair is a hell of an opportunity.”

It was originally reported that AEW Tag Team FTR would be teaming alongside Flair to face The Rock N’ Roll Express and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, but Ricky declined the invitation. Continuing to talk about the WWE Hall of Famer coming out of retirement in his 70s, Jim Ross talked about what this match will mean for the talent involved who get the last chance to work with Ric Flair.

“There’s going to be a ton of fans in town. You’ve got your pool of potential customers and an attraction that hasn’t been replicated anywhere, and the fact that Natch is going to get back in the ring in tights and wrestle is something that I would never have predicted you could pull off,” Ross said. “Another good thing about that is Natch is not going to be wrestling acapella, others will be in the ring to experience the situation, and if you want to see a twinkle in talents eyes, and I don’t even know who — if I don’t know, I can’t tell, so I love that.

“You’ll see guys in the ring with this last presentation for the ‘Natch with twinkles in their eyes because this is a big deal to them too. Imagine being a wrestler growing up and admiring his work over time, and now you actually get to be in a match with him and it’s his last match? That’s a hell of a big deal. I think you’ve got a hit there [Conrad].”

