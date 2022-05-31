Joey Janela may not be in AEW anymore, but he still wants his former tag team partner to succeed.

“Tony Khan, you better push Sonny f*cking Kiss,” Janela said on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “Most improved wrestler right now in the world … Everything looks f*cking great now, and push Sonny Kiss, not in June because it’s pride month, push Sonny Kiss from June to f*cking June because that’s the bottom line, because the Bad Boy f*cking said so.”

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela and “The Concrete Rose” Sonny Kiss were a tag team in AEW for almost a year from March 2020 up until April 2021, when Janela turned on Kiss, igniting a feud between the former partners. They had their eventual blowoff match last September on “AEW Dark”, in which Kiss walked away with the victory. Janela was able to get his win back in December on an episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Sonny Kiss is a well-known member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but she hasn’t gotten much attention on AEW TV. Kiss’s last match on “Dynamite” was against Kenny Omega on the October 21, 2020, episode where Omega beat Kiss in just under thirty seconds in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Omega would go on to beat “Hangman” Adam Page in the finals of the tournament and ultimately defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at “Winter is Coming” in December 2020.

Janela last worked with AEW in January, when he lost to Lee Moriarty on “AEW Dark.” Janela finished up with the company at the end of April as neither side was interested in moving forward with a new deal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Insight with Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

