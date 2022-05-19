Johnny Gargano was not revealed as the joker to face Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Cup tournament last night on AEW Dynamite, contrary to a tweet from the AEW on TNT Twitter account. He will, however, be seen by fans very soon at Starrcast V later this summer.

Earlier today, the official Starrcast Twitter account announced that Gargano will be participating in a panel and teased that the former NXT Champion may reveal his future wrestling plans at the event.

“The wrestling world was abuzz last night about Johnny Gargano and at Starrcast he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know…what’s NeXT?” the tweet says.

The wrestling world was abuzz last night about @JohnnyGargano and at #STARRCAST he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know… What's NeXT? Bracelets & @FiteTV pre-orders go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm ET at https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry! pic.twitter.com/AYPxRyRcmi — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 19, 2022

Gargano has yet to resurface on a national stage since his contract with WWE expired in December of 2021, making him a free agent, though he has made appearances at events such as WrestleCon. His wife, Candice LeRae, also became a free agent recently after her WWE contract expired earlier this month. The couple has kept things low-key over the last few months, having recently had their first child this past February.

In addition to Johnny Gargano, Starrcast V will feature a Four Horsemen reunion on stage for the first, and final, time, as well as the retirement match of wrestling legend Ric Flair. The fan fest will take place from July 29 to July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, coinciding with WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on July 30.

