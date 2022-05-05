New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a fatal four-way at Capital Collision. He will be putting the title on the line against Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

This comes after Will Ospreay took to Twitter in order to challenge all the participants to this match at Capital Collision. The Englishman was originally set to challenge for the IWGP United States title at Wrestling Dontaku. But, because he tested positive for COVID-19, he had to miss out on the show.

Juice Robinson then got involved, as the newest Bullet Club member decided to attack Tanahashi, which is why he is now in the mix for Capital Collision. Meanwhile, after he defeated Ospreay at NJPW Windy City Riot, Jon Moxley had challenged Tanahashi as well, creating three genuine contenders for the title.

The dream match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will have to wait a little while longer now. Though there is hope amongst fans that it will go down at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event.

New Japan recently issued an apology for the issues that occurred for those watching the Windy City Riot show on FITE TV. The company made it clear it was through no fault of FITE. Every viewer who purchased Windy City Riot, and has also bought Capital Collision (via FITE), will be given five FITE credits as an apology.

The pay-per-view will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 14.

Below is the updated line-up for Capital Collision:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match)

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada & Trent Beretta vs. Jay White & Hikuleo

* Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

