Fans may know Lance Archer for his two-year run in AEW, but before that, he had terrorized New Japan Pro Wrestling for nearly a decade as one of the promotion’s biggest monsters. Thus it makes it tough for him to decide what would be a dream match for him at “AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door” this June at the United Center, as he revealed in an interview with NBC Sports Boston.

“That’s a crazy thing because I’ve worked with New Japan for almost nine years,” Archer said. “So to say, ‘Is there a dream match?’ I’ve pretty much had them all, luckily. So I don’t know if there’s anybody specific that I’d just like to have a dream match, because again, I’ve had the chance to work with them. I’m wearing Suzuki-gun’s outfit right now, I’m Suzuki-gun forever. Suzuki-gun means Suzuki’s army for the fans that don’t understand, don’t know what that means. We always say that we’re ‘Ichiban’, which means number one.

“So the possibility of teaming with Suzuki or even more of Suzuki-gun at Forbidden Door, I think that be a lot of fun for myself and for the fans. Suzuki and I got to tag together against Moxley and Eddie Kingston in New York at Arthur Ashe, which was an amazing experience itself. But at this Forbidden Door, I think it’s already sold out, close to 15K tickets and I don’t think one match has been announced yet. So the fans are clamoring for it, so just to be a part of it, like I said, as a group, as Suzuki-gun, I think that would be a lot of fun.”

The former IWGP United States Champion did however come up with one idea for a potential Forbidden Door match, based on a recent match that took place at NJPW’s Capital Collision in Washington D.C.

“The two guys fought this past week, Brody King fought Suzuki at New Japan in DC,” Archer said. “They had a battle. So why not Suzuki-gun vs. House of Black? That be cool.”

