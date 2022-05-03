MJF was in the United Kingdom this past weekend, appearing at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention that took place in Liverpool, England, hosted by Monopoly Events.

The event, similar to that of WrestleMania Axxess, saw The Salt of the Earth enter the ring for a Q&A session. He was asked who his all-time dream match would be against, past or present.

“Roddy Piper,” MJF replied. “I feel the only person that in the modern who can hold a candle to me on the stick, whether I want to admit it or not, is CM Punk. Even though I beat him in his hometown of Chicago, verbally. Absolutely bent him over with my mic skills.

“Do I think Roddy Piper is the only person that could go toe-to-toe with me on the stick in the history of professional wrestling? The answer’s yes. Was the man absolutely insane, and do I think we would have a barbaric match as well that would stand the test of time? Yes.

“I got a lot of people tell me that I remind of the Rowdy one, and I think that would be one hell of a match. So, that is my answer.”

MJF wrapped up the Q&A session with a question inquiring about his favorite match in All Elite Wrestling so far.

“I did not get into this industry to span moves like I’m in a video game,” MJF said. “I got into this industry to make money. Which match made my company the most money? That would be MJF versus CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match. Which match is probably going to go down as one of the greatest matches of all time? I think MJF versus CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match.

“But also, if we’re just talking strictly bell-to-bell, MJF versus Darby Allin, I think, is on the top of everybody’s list.”

