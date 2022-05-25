Night eight of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

On Tuesday at the same venue, Taiji Ishimori gained a lead at the top of A Block, taking his tally to 8 points, after an undefeated run so far in the tournament. In B Block, El Lindaman joined El Desperado and El Phantasmo at the summit with 6 points each.

Here are the results for night eight, featuring both A Block and B Block matches:

* Ace Austin (8) def. Alex Zayne (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* DOUKI (6) def. BUSHI (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Clark Connors (4) def. Francesco Akira (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Wheeler Yuta (6) def. Titán (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* El Phantasmo (8) def. El Lindaman (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* SHO (4) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) def. Taiji Ishimori (8) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* TJP (4) def. Robbie Eagles (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* El Desperado (8) def. Master Wato (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* YOH (6) def. Himoru Takahashi (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

Here are the latest standings:

A Block

Taiji Ishimori (4-1 – 8 points)

Ace Austin (4-1 – 8 points)

Alex Zayne (3-2 – 6 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-2 – 6 points)

YOH (3-2 – 6 points)

Clark Connors (2-3 – 4 points)

SHO (2-3 – 4 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3 – 4 points)

Francesco Akira (1-4 – 2 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-4 – 2 points)

B Block

El Desperado (4-1 – 8 points)

El Phantasmo (4-1 – 8 points)

El Lindaman (3-2 – 6 points)

DOUKI (3-2 – 6 points)

Wheeler Yuta (3-2 – 6 points)

Robbie Eagles (2-3 – 4 points)

BUSHI (2-3 – 4 points)

TJP (2-3 – 4 points)

Master Wato (1-4 – 2 points)

Titán (1-4 – 2 points)

Fans are able to tune in and witness the whole tournament on NJPW World. The next round will take place tomorrow, once again from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, with another mix of A Block and B Block matches.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]