Night seven of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Over the weekend, El Phantasmo and El Desperado claimed a joint lead at the top of B Block with six points each. It was a similar story in A Block, with Himoru Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori tied at the top with six points accumulated so far in the tournament.

Here are the results for night seven, featuring both A Block and B Block matches:

* Alex Zayne (4) def. Francesco Akira (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Titán (2) def. TJP (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Clark Connors (2) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Wheeler Yuta (4) def. BUSHI (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Ace Austin (6) def. YOH (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* DOUKI (4) def. El Phantasmo (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Master Wato (2) def. Robbie Eagles (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) def. Himoru Takahashi (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Taiji Ishimori (8) def. SHO (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* El Lindaman (6) def. El Desperado (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

Here are the latest standings:

A Block

Taiji Ishimori (4-0 – 8 points)

Ace Austin (3-1 – 6 points)

Alex Zayne (3-1 – 6 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-1 – 6 points)

YOH (2-2 – 4 points)

Francesco Akira (1-3 – 2 points)

SHO (1-3 – 2 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-3 – 2 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-3 – 2 points)

Clark Connors (1-3- 2 points)

B Block

El Desperado (3-1 – 6 points)

El Lindaman (3-1 – 6 points)

El Phantasmo (3-1 – 6 points)

DOUKI (2-2 – 4 points)

Robbie Eagles (2-2 – 4 points)

BUSHI (2-2 – 4 points)

Wheeler Yuta (2-2 – 4 points)

TJP (1-3 – 2 points)

Master Wato (1-3 – 2 points)

Titán (1-3 – 2 points)

Fans are able to tune in and witness the whole tournament on NJPW World. The next round will take place tomorrow, once again from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, with another mix of A Block and B Block matches.

