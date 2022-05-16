PCO likes to say he isn’t human, and if a new report is to be believed that may very well be the case. After suffering an injury scare this past weekend at Impact Wrestling’s TV tapings, PCO will be back in no time at all and is scheduled to make all his upcoming bookings, according to PWInsider.

PCO worked twice at Impact Wrestling’s Citrus Ball tapings this past weekend. First, PCO teamed with W. Morrissey to take on Moose and Steve Maclin on Friday, followed by a singles match against Maclin on Saturday (though today’s update by PWInsider suggests PCO wrestled Vincent). During the match, it was reported that PCO appeared to dislocate his shoulder taking a bump into the ring steps. He also was reportedly bleeding from both his mouth and head.

A thirty-five-year veteran, PCO has become known for his risk-taking style, especially since he came out of retirement in 2016. Despite his penchant for taking numerous bumps, the former Ring of Honor World Champion has largely avoided serious injury as he’s wrestled into his fifties, and appears to have done so again following this scare.

After his release from ROH in late 2021, PCO joined Impact Wrestling shortly after, aligned with fellow former Ring of Honor stars Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, Vincent, Eddie Edwards, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett in the stable Honor No More. He recently defeated JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match on a recent episode of Impact Wrestling.

