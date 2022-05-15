Alexa Bliss has some new ink.

WWE star Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to reveal that she and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera got matching tattoos to celebrate their nuptials. The couple got married last month during a star-studded ceremony featuring many current and former WWE stars in California. The new tattoo features an animated version of the newlyweds inside of a heart, which Cabrera has on his right hand while Bliss sports her new ink on the outside of her left torso.

The former five-time Women’s Champion recently returned to WWE programming on the 5/10 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she quickly defeated now-former WWE official Sonya Deville in the latter’s first match since her ‘firing’. The match was Bliss’ first since her return at the Saudi Arabia-based Elimination Chamber premium live event this past February, which was her first match since undergoing sinus surgery in September 2021.

It was reported, late last month that Bliss was ‘frustrated’ with WWE creative and Chairman Vince McMahon after being available for WrestleMania 38 but wasn’t put into any program by the company. However, it was also reported that Bliss is internally listed as the number two babyface of the women’s division on Monday Night RAW even after her lengthy absence.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]