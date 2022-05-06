AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky joined Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha following his championship victory over Sammy Guevara last week.

Sky competed in a Ladder Match against the former Inner Circle member on Dynamite and recaptured the TNT Title just two weeks after losing it at Battle of the Belts 2. The new champion discussed Dan Lambert, and also Paige VanZant, who has been involved in his feud with Guevara in recent weeks.

“Dan [Lambert] is a lifelong wrestling fan and it shows,” Scorpio said. “He’s really, really good at what he does, he’s great at p*ssing people off. He’s really creative with his interviews. I feel like this is something he’s wanted to do for a long time. I don’t know if anyone knows this, but he has over a hundred ring-used championship belts. He loves the business.

“And then Paige [VanZant], she’s so new but she’s picking up on it so fast. From the very beginning when she came a few times with Austin, Dan, and the others, I kind of watched some of the things and more so the mannerisms, and paying attention to the crowd and that sort of thing that she was just naturally doing. And I was adamant, I kept pushing Dan, ‘you’ve got to get her here. She’s good, she can do this.’

“I think she’s going to pick up on it really quickly, and from what I’ve heard, she is. She’s training with Gangrel, who’s fantastic. But you can’t teach personality, you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach star power, and that’s something she already brings to the table.”

Scorpio Sky was also asked which young AEW talent would he draft if he had his own wrestling promotion, and who he feels are the future.

“Obviously, Jungle Boy,” Sky said. “He’s in his early twenties and has an amazing look. He’s an athlete and he loves wrestling, so he’s going to pick up on it – on everything, not that he hasn’t already. He’s going to grow and get better with time, and you know, with his age, he’s going to be in the business, of course, if he stays healthy, fifteen-twenty more years. He’s a guy I would definitely like to take if I was drafting a team.

“I think Will Hobbs has a lot of upsides. He’s big, he’s rough, he’s strong. A good attitude, and a good look, so he’s a guy that I would really like to build around as well. MJF, I guess, but I don’t really like him. There are just so many talented people, even just in AEW.”

