For those looking to plan their Friday around when “AEW Rampage” will be airing, you may want to pump the breaks on that, as a tweet from Dave Meltzer suggests it’s unclear just when the show will be going live.

“The start time for Friday’s Rampage is up in the air,” Meltzer tweeted. “They announced 5:30 p.m. on Friday, but it depends on hockey and there are multiple possible scenarios.”

The start time for Friday's Rampage is up in the air. They announced 5:30 p.m. on Friday, but it depends on hockey and there are multiple possible scenarios. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 23, 2022

The only match currently announced for “Rampage” is Kris Statlander taking on Ruby Soho in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament, after Statlander defeated Red Velvet in the quarterfinals last week. The winner of Soho/Statlander will face the winner of Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, which will take place this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite,” at Double or Nothing this Sunday on PPV.

As noted by Meltzer, the potential schedule change is a result of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are currently in their second round. Game 6 for both the Colorado Avalanche/St. Louis Blues series and the Florida Panthers/Tampa Bay Lightning series are tentatively scheduled for Friday, but with Tampa Bay up 3-0 and Colorado up 2-1, it is possible both series could be completed before Friday rolls around.

Unlike most “Rampage” episodes, the May 27 show will air live on TNT, the first of two consecutive “Rampage” episodes to do so. It’s likely an announcement regarding “Rampage’s” Friday timeslot will be known sooner rather than later as the NHL playoffs continue to take shape.

