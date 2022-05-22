Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s movie commitments will be slowing down for a bit and it’s helping fuel WrestleMania 39 rumors.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, The Rock is going to have zero movie commitments for the first quarter of 2023 and the schedule would allow him to do WrestleMania.

As noted back in March by Dave Meltzer, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was the current working idea to main event WrestleMania 39. A few days ago, Paul Heyman spoke about the rumors, calling them ‘Masturbatory Fantasies.’

With Rock’s movie commitments slowing down, he would also have time to help launch the first season of the XFL.

Earlier this week, it was announced on Tuesday, that the XFL had reached a multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

Rock, along with business partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital in August of 2020, had bought the XFL from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for $15 million.

The XFL will be kicking off on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

