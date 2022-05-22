Current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa recently took part in an interview with Forbes. The conversation was conducted ahead of her highly-anticipated title clash with Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing on May 29.

The 35-year-old, who made her pro wrestling debut in 2014, revealed the specific age that she plans to hang up her wrestling boots and retire from the squared circle.

“I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45. I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body.

“I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body.”

Thunder Rosa is one of the busiest wrestlers out there today. Not only is she performing weekly for All Elite Wrestling, but she has also continued to wrestle on the independent circuit for promotions such as Warrior Wrestling, GCW, and her self-owned Mission Pro Wrestling. Despite the extensive traveling and grueling schedules, the Tijuana-born champion is feeling in top condition at present and has plenty left in the tank.

“My body feels 100 percent right now. I cannot tell you, for so long, I was in so much pain because I was wrestling so much. This schedule that we have, if you have a family, it’s really good because you get to spend more time with your family unless you’re like me, and you’re a workaholic and you’re always working.”

The former Lucha Underground star captured the AEW Women’s World Championship at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16. She defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D in a Steel Cage Match, which took place in her current hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

