Tony Khan has teased that there are some special things planned for “AEW Dynamite” next week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The broadcast will not only serve as All Elite Wrestling’s final “Dynamite” before “Double or Nothing”, but it will also mark the three-year anniversary of the company being on-air.

The promotion’s first-ever event, the original “Double or Nothing”, took place on May 25, 2019, also in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The pay-per-view was headlined by Chris Jericho defeating Kenny Omega, to earn an opportunity to face “Hangman” Adam Page at “All Out” to crown the inaugural AEW World Champion.

The excited AEW Owner & President Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage”, which will air at a special start time of 7 pm EST tonight on TNT. When asked by co-host Mark Henry if there were some exciting things planned for the third anniversary next Wednesday, Khan insisted “absolutely” in response.

“It’s going to be a great show,” Khan said. “Wednesday night, again, three years of AEW, leading up to what I think is going to be one of the biggest nights, if not the biggest night, in the history of the company – Double or Nothing 2022. Just such an amazing line-up on this show. So many big matches to look forward too. I’m really so excited.”

“Double or Nothing” 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The AEW head honcho explained that he was looking forward to a major match taking place at the event, involving The Chris Jericho Appreciation Society against The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz.

“[I’m] also really looking forward to anarchy in the arena, which now will be a wild scene, ten-man Tornado Tag Match,” Khan said. “It should be absolutely nuts. And Stadium Stampede we had for a few years. Absolutely great action taking place, but now that we’re back in an arena, full capacity, great fans in Las Vegas. I think it’s very fitting what Moxley said, you know, Stadium Stampede isn’t the right thing to do with all these fans. We’re in this arena, we’ve got a record gate, and these guys are just going to tee off on each other next week.”

