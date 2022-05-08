AEW Owner & President Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio for his “Tony Time” segment ahead of the May 6 edition of Rampage. Spoilers from the tapings are available here.

Tony Khan discussed Wardlow’s impressive showing on Dynamite this past week against the debuting W. Morrissey, who was handpicked by MJF as a mystery opponent.

“It was an awesome showing for Wardlow,” Tony said. “He’s such a bright star. Obviously, right now, he’s being held down by MJF. Being held back by MJF, and it’s only making the fans love him more. The people seem to get behind Wardlow a little bit more every week, and I think it’s just awesome.

“It’s been a long time coming, really for years, the fans supported Wardlow and wanted to see Wardlow stand up to MJF, and now they’re seeing it, and people are really, really responding to it.”

Next Wednesday, AEW Dynamite will return to the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The last time All Elite Wrestling broadcast from the venue on December 8, 2021, MJF received a hero’s welcome from his hometown fans. Now, with his current storyline with former associated Wardlow, Tony Khan is intrigued to see what kind of reaction The Salt of the Earth will receive.

“It will be really interesting to see the response,” Khan said. “Will it be the same hero’s welcome for MJF that we became accustomed to seeing on Long Island? We shall see.

“So, we’ll have the contract signing for the Wardlow vs. MJF match. Clearly, MJF has some nasty stuff up his sleeve and we’re going to find out, I believe, what that’s going to be on Wednesday night Dynamite.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]