AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan have run big events in big-time places since bringing AEW to life in 2019, like Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” last year, and the United Center in Chicago, Illinois for “AEW Rampage: The First Dance”. Not to mention the upcoming “AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door” event.

But there is one other stadium he would like to try that hasn’t been booked quite yet. In an interview with Abe Kanan, Khan revealed this dream venue but also revealed why he was hesitant to run a show at this venue in the future.

“It would be interesting to do something at Wrigley Field,” Khan said. “I’ve been to a good amount of events at Wrigley Field that have been rained out. And that’s harder when you have hundreds of thousands of people that pay money for PPV and sit in a rain delay. It doesn’t make as much sense.

“So one of the reasons I scouted out Arthur Ashe Stadium was they have a roof. So you can still do a great stadium show with a roof. Daily’s Place we did outdoor shows for over a year with a roof. Wrigley Field would probably be my number one dream venue. I just wish there was a way to put a roof over it.”

If Khan and AEW were to run an event at Wrigley Field, which can seat over 40,000 fans into the stadium, it would be the first wrestling event to be held in Wrigley since the 1950s. The NWA ran three events at the Chicago Cubs’ home stadium including two events in the summer of 1950 (one in June, the other in July) and another in June of 1952. Legendary wrestler Lou Thesz headlined all three events, retaining the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in matches against fellow legends “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, Gorgeous George, and Pat O’Connor.

