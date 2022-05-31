A historic, high-stakes match is set for tonight’s “WWE NXT”.

Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton will clash in the final of the Women’s Breakout Tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at a date to be determined.

Stratton snuck into the tournament as a replacement for the injured Nikkita Lyons. Stratton took advantage of the opportunity by getting a win over Fallon Henley to advance to the final. Perez got wins over Kiana James and Lash Legend to reach the final.

Tonight’s episode is the last stop before Saturday’s “In Your House” event.

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes at “In Your House”. However, before then, Grimes will face Nathan Frazer in a non-title match tonight.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Final: Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

WWE is also promoting a “Women’s Championship Summit” between Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jane) and Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Wendy Choo.

Plus, 18-year-old prospect Thea Hail, fresh off graduating high school, is promising to reveal where she will attend college.

