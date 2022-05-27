Xavier Woods has promised to bring some extra backup to tonight’s “SmackDown” for another battle against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

Kofi Kingston did not appear on last Friday’s show, leaving Woods alone heading into a match against Butch. Woods managed to get the win. However, after the match, he was attacked by Sheamus, Holland, and Butch.

Woods later challenged Sheamus, Holland, and Butch to a 6-man tag team match on tonight’s “SmackDown”. Woods said Kingston will return and they will find a new ally to join their side.

The third member of The New Day, Big E, is not available to team up with Woods and Kingston. Big E is recovering from a broken neck he suffered during a match against Holland more than two months ago.

WWE is also promoting an appearance by The Bloodline for tonight’s “SmackDown”. The Usos defeated RK-Bro on last Friday’s episode to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

As of this morning, the following line-up is announced for tonight’s show:

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & TBA vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch

The Bloodline returns to “SmackDown” with all the gold

I imagine he’s mouth breathing someplace 🤷🏾‍♂️ and after we win this 6 man tag team match on Friday (special partner incoming) then we are D-O-N-E! It’s past time for me to get my reward for winning #KOTR – and a shot at the IC title doesn’t sound bad at all @ScrapDaddyAP https://t.co/E7H9Sj0nQv — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 23, 2022

