Have you been missing “AEW Dark” imminating from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida? Fear not wrestling fans, for AEW’s Tuesday night program featuring Taz, Excalibur, and some wrestling sprinkled in between is heading back to the place fans once knew as the Impact Zone!

AEW announced on Twitter Tuesday that two sets of “AEW Dark” tapings will be filmed this Saturday at Universal Studios. The first set of tapings is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. After a two-hour break, the second will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase as of this writing.

Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SAT, 6/11

• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm https://t.co/pRyan0RIpL

• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm https://t.co/aP2JVJQFMo

LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW!

🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/pyhMg25YZn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2022

As seen above, AEW stars Kris Statlander, The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Jay Lethal, Ortiz, Daniel Garcia, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta are all featured on the promotional poster, indicating they will all be part of the tapings. No other talent has been announced for the show and, as expected, no matches for these “Dark” tapings have been announced as of this time.

This will be the first episode of “AEW Dark” to be taped at Universal Studios since May 1, where four episodes were taped over the course of the day. Those tapings featured New Japan Strong talents Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, The DKC, Kevin Knight, Karl Fredericks, and Yuya Uemera, who feuded with QT Marshall’s The Factory group, eventually defeating them in a ten-man tag team match.

The most recent episodes of “AEW Dark” have all been taped in arenas during tapings for “AEW Dynamite” or “Rampage”, featuring fewer matches than the Universal tapings tend to. Tonight’s episode of “Dark” was taped last Friday before and after AEW aired their latest episode of “Rampage”, and will feature at least six matches, with Christopher Daniels, Lance Archer, Marina Shafir, and Toni Storm in action.

