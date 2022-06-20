All Elite Wrestling is heading to Minneapolis in August for an event dubbed “The Quake By The Lake.” The combined taping of “AEW Rampage” and “AEW Dynamite” will take place at the Target Center.

Here is the announcement:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RETURNS TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR “THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE” LIVE SHOWS ON WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10 — Tickets on Sale This Friday, June 24, for “AEW: Dynamite” and“AEW: Rampage” at Target Center MINNEAPOLIS (June 20, 2022) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the red hot promotion taking the worldby storm, will return to the Target Center in Minneapolis with its wildly popular shows, “AEW:Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” for a special THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE event on Wednesday, August 10. This will mark the Minneapolis debut of “AEW: Dynamite,” and the first time back in town since the“AEW: Rampage” show and FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in November 2021. This will also be AEW’s only Minnesota event of 2022. Starting on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. CT, tickets will go on sale to the general public viaAXS.com and AEWTix.com. Tickets start at $29, plus fees. AEW’s star-studded roster includes CM Punk, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, KennyOmega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy,Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, and many others. For more information on current safety protocols, expectations, guest experience and TargetCenter, visit: www.TargetCenter.com

The event marks the third time AEW has broadcast from the venue. The last time AEW was in the Target Center for AEW Full Gear, Hangman Page defeated AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to win the title, which remains Omega’s last appearance in AEW before taking time off to rehab for numerous injuries. The event also was the site of one of Junior Dos Santos’ few professional wrestling appearances. Current AEW Champion CM Punk was responsible for another notable moment, defeating Eddie Kingston in a brief and bloody match. The venue was also home to a divisive lumberjack match that saw Matt Hardy defeat Orange Cassidy on the “AEW Rampage” before Full Gear.

Opened in 1990, the Target Center is the second oldest sports arena in the nation behind only Madison Square Garden.

