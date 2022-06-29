AEW will present the violent spectacle of one of its signature matches on tonight’s “Dynamite”. The Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club will clash in a “Blood & Guts” match.

Six men will make up the teams set to collide inside a steel cage that surrounds two rings. The JAS side will consist of Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara. The BCC will be represented by the newly crowned AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, and Wheeler Yuta.

Castagnoli is the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club and will make his “Dynamite” debut tonight. He was the surprise opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. at Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and got the win. Castagnoli was selected to face Sabre by BCC member Bryan Danielson, who is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Danielson has not wrestled a match since the Jericho Appreciation Society prevailed over the Blackpool Combat Club in the five-on-five “Anarchy in the Arena” match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Danielson took the fall in that match.

Tonight’s “Blood & Guts” match will be only the second such match in AEW. The Pinnacle defeated Inner Circle in the first “Blood & Guts” match, which was broadcast during a May 2021 episode of “Dynamite”. Jericho, Guevara, and Hager were part of the Inner Circle side in that match.

The rules for the first “Blood & Guts” match called for it to begin with one member of each team facing off for five minutes. After that, individual members of each team join the match every two minutes. Once everyone has entered the match, victory can be achieved by forcing a wrestler to submit or surrender.

The JAS will have the man advantage in tonight’s “Blood & Guts” match as a result of Jericho, Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki defeating Kingston, Yuta, and Shota Umino at Forbidden Door.

Also announced for tonight’s “Dynamite”, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship match against Leila Grey. Cargill’s publicist Stokely Hathaway demanded an open challenge for tonight’s show. It was later announced that the match was granted, with Grey answering the challenge. Cargill enters the match with a 33-0 career record.

Plus, Orange Cassidy is set to face Ethan Page. Dan Lambert challenged Cassidy on Page’s behalf on Tuesday. The match was later made official.

Cassidy was in one of the featured matches at Forbidden Door. He was defeated by IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Blood & Guts Match: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Sammy Guevara) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana & Wheeler Yuta)

TBS Championship Match: Leila Grey vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Ethan Page vs. Orange Cassidy

We hear from Christian Cage

Stay tuned for more on tonight's "Dynamite" and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

