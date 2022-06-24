Although currently not booked for this Sunday’s interpromotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Matt Hardy has provided his insight into whether he feels the event will be a major success for both AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“I know AEW has obviously built a very strong fanbase,” Hardy said on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. “I feel like it was a very positive sign how fast the tickets sold out in Chicago. It sold out like crazy. I guess after we see the initial buy rate and the first few buy rate numbers, I guess we’ll have a pretty fair idea … I can kind of see it leaning either way, you know, but wrestling has almost become more of a niche now than it ever has … Considering that number was a little lower on Dynamite, was that because of lack of interest? Or they also said it was a historically low night of television viewing is what I’d also read on that evening. I’m just really not sure. I don’t know how to read it.”

The first-ever cross-promotional event involving AEW and NJPW is set to be headlined by Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi battling it out in a so-called dream match for the interim AEW World Championship. The match came about when reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk announced he was unable to compete due to an injury. AEW President Tony Khan told Punk he would not have to relinquish the gold, and an interim champion would be crowned instead. Moxley defeated Casino Battle Royale winner Kyle O’Reilly to punch his ticket to the event during an episode of “Dynamite” on June 8, while Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto at Dominion 6.2 at Osaka-jo Hall days later to claim his place in the match.

Elsewhere, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a “Four-Way” Match against “Hangman” Adam Page, Adam Cole and NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada. Although White initially denied Cole and Page an opportunity at the title, the four-man match was set this past Wednesday night on “Dynamite” after Okada made his first-ever appearance on AEW television.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will take place this Sunday night from the United Center in Chicago, IL, live on Bleacher Report in the United States and FITE TV around the world. The full card can be found here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]