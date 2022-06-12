Another title change happened during Saturday night’s NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view.

The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams and Harry Smith) defeated La Rebelion (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) to become the new NWA Tag Team Champions.

Before losing the tag team titles at Alwayz Ready, Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf had been the champions since August 29, 2021, after they had defeated Aron Stevens and JR Kratos at “NWA 73.”

Smith has held the titles twice before while teaming with AEW star Lance Archer.

As noted earlier, the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles also changed hands at Alwayz Ready. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Results to Alwayz Ready are available here.

