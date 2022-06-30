AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door was full of potential best moments, whether it be Pac capturing his first championship in AEW, Jon Moxley winning the AEW Interim World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi, or the AEW debut of Claudio Castagnoli. For referee Aubrey Edwards however, one match stood above all the rest.

“There was quite a response on Twitter when that match was announced,” Edwards said, speaking to co-host Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. “A lot of people were like ‘Oh, you’re wasting Will Ospreay.’ No. I knew immediately, as soon as Orange stepped up to Will on Dynamite, I was like ‘This is going to be the match of the night.’ Orange Cassidy has that ability to make you think he’s a terrible wrestler because he doesn’t care and he has all that apathy. But when he’s in the ring, he’s so good. He’s one of the best guys on that roster. And his understanding of wrestling, his background, his training, and his psychology. Everything about Orange Cassidy is great.

“And you pair him with Will, who, when Kenny left New Japan, he basically gave Will and Jay White the crown and said ‘Okay, this company is on you, guys.’ And Will is just one of those guys that’s so good. I knew it was going to be match of the night, it was, and I think the crowd knew it … It was just so good, on top of all the other amazing matches that happened that night. It was insane.”

Ospreay would prevail over Cassidy in a little less than 17 minutes, leading to NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata coming out to save Cassidy from Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in the immediate aftermath. Cassidy would get back to his winning ways the next evening when he defeated Ethan Page at “AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts.”

