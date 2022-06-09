Not many people would be more intimidating than an angry giant like AEW’s Paul Wight.

While on a cruise ship, the adult pool area was getting too crowded for the Gunn Club, Austin, and Colten Gunn, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, so Wight took them over to a pool where you needed a membership to get in. On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Austin Gunn recalled how things then escalated to Paul Wight yelling at a cruise ship captain.

“The boat captain came out and he goes, he goes, ‘Those kids,’ like he started yelling at us. ‘Those kids, you guys need to get the hell out of this pool’,” Austin said. “[Wight] grabbed the captain by the collar and he goes, ‘If you ever, ever talk to them like that again I will throw you over this boat and I will drive us home’.”

And with that, The Gunn Club was left alone to swim and sunbathe.

The Gunn Club, Austin, Colten, and Billy, last wrestled as a trio in mid-April when they lost to the Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC is a team of Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley, the latter of which moved on last night to Forbidden Door to either face Hirooki Goto or Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship after defeating Kyle O’Reilly, the winner of the Casino Battle Royal that opened “Dynamite.”

Paul Wight, formerly The Big Show in WWE and The Giant in WCW, has primarily been a commentator for “AEW Dark: Elevation” since becoming All Elite in February of 2021. Wight is a six-time World Champion, winning the WCW World Championship twice, the WWE Championship twice, and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Wight has wrestled thrice on “Dark: Elevation,” the show he does commentary for, and most notably wrestled and defeated QT Marshall at All Out 2021, a show which saw the AEW debut of Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. Wight recently gave an update on his in-ring future and plans to keep wrestling, even if that may be sporadic, in the future.

