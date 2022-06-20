WWE “Raw” will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, tonight, with a couple of matches and segments already announced for the show.

WWE confirmed last week that Becky Lynch would face Asuka in a qualifying match for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, set to take place on July 2 at the Money in the Bank premium live event. It was also announced during last week’s broadcast that Elias would return to the show for one last concert with his brother, Ezekiel.

As per Fightful Select, early indicators revealed that Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias/Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley, and Miz are booked to appear tonight. It is reported that after Riddle lost his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on “SmackDown,” he would ultimately sell his rib injury following the spear that put him away. The report also notes that Theory looks set to continue his “posing” gimmick and the full Elias presentation is set to be in full effect, with a guitar smashing reportedly on the cards. In addition, an edition of Miz TV is also reportedly set to take place.

It was confirmed by Wrestletix last night that 5,584 tickets had been sold for tonight’s show. WWE had 5,990 tickets on sale, meaning just over 400 tickets were left available when the details of the sales were released.

Last week’s “Raw” saw United States Champion Theory and Bobby Lashley have a pose-down that resulted in the champion spraying baby oil in the face of The All Mighty after being defeated. Elsewhere, Seth “Freakin” Rollins advanced to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, set to take place in Las Vegas, NV next weekend, and Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

