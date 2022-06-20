A Money in the Bank qualifying match is on the card and an intriguing comeback performance is being promoted for tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”.

Asuka and Becky Lynch are set to go one-on-one, with the winner qualifying for the women’s Money in the Bank match at the titular event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2.

The two women have been at odds since Asuka returned to WWE programming on the April 25 episode of “Raw”. She confronted Lynch, who was making her first appearance since she lost the “Raw” Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch has also crossed with 24/7 Champion over the past two weeks. Two weeks ago, Brooke regained the 24/7 Title by pinning Akira Tozawa in the midst of a match against Lynch. That led to Lynch challenging Brooke to a title match. However, Brooke scored the upset win when Asuka came down to ringside and helped Brooke secure the pin on Lynch.

Last Monday, Lynch was set for a rematch against Brooke, but the match never happened. Instead, Lynch attacked Brooke before the bell. Asuka eventually came to Brooke’s rescue and ran off Lynch. Tonight’s qualifying match between Asuka and Lynch was announced toward the end of last Monday’s show.

Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan have already qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank match. Graphics promoting the match indicate there will be seven participants.

WWE is also promoting the return of Elias for tonight’s “Raw”. His younger brother Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens via count-out on last Monday’s “Raw”, and then announced that Elias will return for one more concert. Owens has been the most outspoken skeptic of Ezekiel’s claim that he and Elias are two separate people.

The last time Elias appeared on WWE programming was during a series of vignettes last summer. They appeared to mark the end of the original Elias character, but there was no follow-up. Ezekiel debuted on the “Raw” after WrestleMania 38.

As of Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Elias returns to “Raw” for one more concert with his little brother

