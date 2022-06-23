In a recent episode of “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the possibility of six-time WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks going to AEW following her reportedly being released from WWE.

On the most recent episode, however, the six-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer clarified his comments.

“I’m thinking with Sasha, it’s not going to be all about the match,” Booker stated. “It’s about the star power … it’s a lot of women there that she can go in the ring and wrestle … and have great matches, you know what I mean? But I’m talking about star power.”

“I say this emphatically, I’ve never advised Sasha Banks to not join AEW,” Booker continued. “That’s her choice.”

On the May 16th edition of “Monday Night Raw,” the planned main event was a six-woman match involving Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H., with the winner going on to face Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the “Raw” Women’s Championship. This match did not end up taking place, however, due to Banks and tag team partner Naomi walking out of “Raw” around the time the programming began, placing their Women’s Tag Team Championships on the desk of John Laurinaitis who at the time was the Head of Talent Relations, .

The main event match on “Raw” ended up being altered and was turned into a one-on-one contest between Lynch and Asuka. Asuka won, but Lynch wound up being added to the match anyway and would compete in a three-way with Asuka and Belair at Hell in a Cell.

Banks and Naomi have both had success during their runs with WWE, with Naomi winning the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship twice and the Women’s Tag Team Championships once over her 10-year career with the company.

Banks has had a multitude of success in the squared circle, winning the “NXT” Championship once, the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship once, the “Raw” Women’s Championship five times, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships a record-tying three times. She’s been in the main event of “NXT” Takeover and numerous Premium Live Events, most notably Night One of WrestleMania 37, where she was defeated by Bianca Belair in a critically acclaimed contest.

