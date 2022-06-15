Booker T believes in the star power of Paige, whether the former WWE Divas Champion gets back in the ring or not. With Paige recently announcing her upcoming exit from WWE, Booker offered his insight on the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast as to what the future holds for his former “Backstage” broadcast partner.

“I’m sure she’s going to be highly [sought after] because Paige is one of kind,” Booker said. “I’m gonna say this, Paige is going to be back inside the squared circle very, very soon. Let’s just say that.”

“I don’t have any inside information,” he clarified. “I just know how much she loves the business. I know how much her family loves the business and how well connected they are to the love of this game and Paige went out, not on her own terms. Paige is somebody that is definitely going to step back in that squared circle and prove that she is still one of the best female superstars that ever got in the ring and trust me on that. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I just got a feeling in my bones, I got a feeling in my bones that it’s going to happen real, real soon, okay? That’s all I’m saying.”

Paige suffered what seemed to be a career-ending neck injury during a six-woman tag match at a WWE house show in 2017. The moment where she injured her neck involved a spot with her and Sasha Banks. Paige was put on the shelf and found herself retiring from in-ring competition the next year. Booker T, who has been wrestling very seldomly over the past decade, is one talent that could sympathize with what Paige has gone through.

“Sometimes with injuries where one doctor may tell you, ‘You can’t do it,’ and then you go to another doctor right across the street and he’ll tell you you’re fine. You’re good to go,” he said. “I’m serious, because I was told that myself. One doctor told me, ‘Nah, you shouldn’t do this,’ and one doctor told me, ‘You’re good to go, man. You’re cleared,’ but that’s just how cautious they are when something like that happened and I get it.”

Booker went on to bring up names such as Bryan Danielson and John Morrison who have returned to the ring after suffering serious neck injuries. Noting that is not always the case for wrestlers who deal with these sorts of injuries.

“That neck issue is a very, very, serious, serious situation as far as ‘do’ or ‘don’t.’ It’s really hard,” he said.

Either way, Booker knows that Paige will be alright on whatever road she decides to choose.

“She’s a money-making machine just being Paige. I’m serious. That’s just the way it is.”

Paige will officially become a free agent on July 7 and is currently accepting booking offers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall Of Fame" podcast and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

