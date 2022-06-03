In every great stable, there is a heater, a problem solver, “The Wolf” to Vincent Vega and Jules Winfield if you will. So when it came time to put the Jericho Appreciation Society together, Chris Jericho knew that Jake Hager was the only man for the job. In a special episode of Talk is Jericho focusing on the group, Jericho profusely praised his long-time running mate, from the Inner Circle to the JAS.

“Jake is one of the most underrated guys in our company,” Jericho said. “Only because whenever he’s given something to do, he always kills it. Always, every time, no matter what it is. If it’s a 1% thing, he’s there. If he has to main event a no people match against Moxley with only Jim Ross commentating, it’s there. So I was like, ‘We don’t need to get a new heater, I’ve got one.'”

Hager is of course very thrilled to be associated with Jericho and their new faction. Although he would also admit that when Jericho first started going under his new moniker, “The Wizard”, he was thrown for a loop.

“Honestly, when you first came out the week after the fireball with ‘The Wizard’, I didn’t know what you were talking about,” Hager said as “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard laughed in the background. “I was like, ‘Is this pinball? What are we talking about here?’ And then you said that s**t in the promo, and I died. It was so awesome.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]