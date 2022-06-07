Wrestling fans will see Christopher Daniels back in an AEW ring Tuesday evening. It was announced via the All Elite Wrestling Twitter that the “Fallen Angel” will be a part of one of the featured matches for tonight’s episode of “AEW Dark” as he takes on Steven Andrews.

Seeing Daniels wrestle now is a rarity as the former ROH and TNA stalwart has found himself in a talent relations role backstage for AEW. Daniels did happen to have a match earlier in the year on “AEW Dynamite” with Bryan Danielson as the two went toe-to-toe in the first-ever Ring of Honor match under the All Elite banner. The battle was 20 years in the making as Danielson and Daniels competed in the first ROH main event back on February 23, 2002. In the rematch, it was Danielson who ended up securing the win via referee’s decision after he was relentless in his offense against the 51-year-old Daniels. The outcome of the match didn’t deter Daniels’ enthusiasm however as he took to social media to express his excitement for making an in-ring return.

“If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Daniels tweeted back on March 3. “If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it. Thank you all. I’M BACK.”

Daniels was swift to follow that fight up with another as he took part in the NJPW Strong Rivals taping on March 5 taking on Karl Fredricks and coming out victorious.

Daniels was moved away from a primary television role on AEW after he and So Cal Uncensored partner Frankie Kazarian lost to the Young Bucks during an AEW Tag Team Title match on a May 2021 episode of “Dynamite.” That loss came with the stipulation that Kazarian and Daniels could no longer tag with one another. Danielson also suffered an eye injury during that match which left the sclera of his eye blood red.

“When I talked to the doctor about it and he said that this, it can happen on occasion, that hemorrhages sort of doesn’t drain or heal. And you know, it doesn’t have anything to do with the iris itself,” he said to Chris Van Vliet back in February. “It’s just the white of the eye that’s sort of discolored. So yeah, I mean, it’s could be like this, it could dry up in like a week or it could be like this for a while, I have no idea.

“This is the first time it’s ever stuck with me. I’ve had this injury before. Not this eye, but I mean, I’ve had hemorrhages before. Black eyes and things like that. But for some reason, this thing is just sticking.”

Also during the interview, Danielson noted how jam-packed and busy the AEW roster is.

“The landscape of AEW is in constant flux,” Christopher Daniels pointed out. “Additions, subtractions, so I mean it’s just a crowded field right now, and hopefully, I can make my way back there. You know, there’s no real timetable as to when that might be. So I’m sort of at the mercy of circumstance.”

We’ll see him back in action tonight.

