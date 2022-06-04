CM Punk announced on Twitter that he will be on “AEW Rampage” tonight to make an “important announcement” regarding the AEW World Championship and his career.

“I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career,” Punk wrote. ”Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST.”

During Wednesday’s episode of “AEW Dynamite”, Punk appeared to injure his leg while doing a stage dive before a six-man tag team match where Punk and FTR defeated Max Caster and The Gunn Club. Punk was noticeably limping during an off-camera segment with MJF following the match. According to “Fightful Select”, Punk was backstage talking about his foot being hurt on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of “AEW Rampage” tonight. Below is the card for tonight’s show:

* TNT Championship Match: Dante Martin vs. Scorpio Sky (c)

* Lucha Bros. vs. The Young Bucks

* Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

