Damian Priest has been in many different kinds of matches throughout his career, but a new challenge is ahead.

Priest recently joined a faction known as The Judgment Day, led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, at “WrestleMania 38,” helping Edge defeat AJ Styles after a slow-burn match. At the following Premium Live Event, “WrestleMania Backlash,” Finn Balor was at Styles’ aid when Priest came to ringside, despite being barred after losing a match to Styles on Raw.

However, Edge was still able to receive help from the newest member of Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, who had recently turned on former tag team partner Liv Morgan when they were unable to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

Since “WrestleMania Backlash,” the two sides have been feuding and it all will conclude at “Hell in a Cell” this Sunday, where they will go head to head in a six-person mixed tag team match. Ahead of the rare match, Priest commented on being part of such a rare type of match in WWE while on Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith.

“WWE doesn’t do this anymore like, this is rare,” Priest explained. “… Each one of us is capable of putting on a banger, right? I think all six of us are going in the with the idea of, ‘We’re going to steal the show. We’re going to knock this one out of the park’. Not just because it’s a random match but because of the story we’re trying to tell.”

The rules are normal per WWE, the men will face off against the men and the women will face off against the women. The last time WWE did a six-person mixed tag team match on Pay-Per-View was ECW One Night Stand where Edge was involved as well. The team of Edge, Mick Foley, and Lita defeated Tommy Dreamer, Terry Funk, and Beulah.

You can see the card for WWE “Hell in a Cell” below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

