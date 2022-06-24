On Thursday details about the next “Terminus” event were announced.

“Terminus 3” is scheduled for July 21 and will be located at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The last event, “Terminus 2” was on February 24. In the main event, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham successfully retained the ROH World Title against AEW star Santana. The show also featured Jay Lethal, Serena Deeb, and Chris Sabin. Full results are available here.

The first event was on January 16. Jonathan Gresham had defeated Josh Alexander in the main event. The first event also featured Bandido, Moose, Jordynne Grace, and Mike Bennett. Full results for the first event are available here.

The promotion was started by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black in November 2021.

Full event details for “Terminus 3” are available at this link here.

