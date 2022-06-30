AEW Star Wardlow has had two very important matches in his career thus far, one against MJF at Double or Nothing, and one against Cody Rhodes in a steel cage on “Dynamite.”

While on DDP Snake Pit, the master of the Diamond Cutter and WWE Hall of Famer DDP discussed Wardlow’s match against Cody Rhodes.

“Cody told me that match he had with Wardlow, the first one, when I say Wardlow – wow, that kid stepped up,” DDP said. “I knew he was going to be in the spot he was today … He knew how to take his time like it was something that was instinctive, and he was learning as he was going … Cody told me they don’t talk at all. Like, what?”

Rhodes ultimately won the match, but many were impressed with Wardlow’s performance on that night. Since the match against Rhodes, Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution 2022, defeating Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, and Christian Cage, however, he failed to subsequentially win the TNT Championship.

Wardlow has gained more and more popularity following MJF’s on-screen treatment of Mr. Mayhem, pushing it to a point where Wardlow could not take any more from MJF and turned on the man who had him under contract as his muscle. The two had their blowoff match at Double or Nothing with a bout that went around seven minutes, with Wardlow picking up the win and gaining his freedom and ability to sign an AEW contract after hitting the self-proclaimed ‘Salt of the Earth’ with 10 powerbombs in what as known as the ‘Powerbomb Symphony.

Mr. Mayhem currently has his eyes set on the TNT Championship which is held by Scorpio Sky, the man who he attempted to beat for the Championship following his ladder match win. However, Sky is currently dealing with an injury and is currently unable to define the championship.

