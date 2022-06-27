Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since he dropped a pipe bomb promo during the June 1st episode of “AEW Dynamite.” During the said promo, MJF blasted AEW and its Owner Tony Khan, calling him a “f**king mark,” calling him out for overpaying “ex-WWE guys” and requesting that he be fired from the company. MJF’s issues with the company stemmed from AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where he no-showed a meet and greet with fans over disputes regarding his pay.

Since the infamous promo, MJF has been removed from all things AEW. This includes the website, all of his merchandise, the intros to shows, and all forms of advertising. To make this situation feel even more real, Warner Brothers Discovery issued an edict regarding Friedman’s immediate removal from all promotional work AEW.

As of right now, it seems one of two things is going on with Friedman and Khan. Either this situation is AEW doing their best to continue to tell a compelling “real life” story or we have ourselves a “work” turned “shoot” and MJF could be on his way out of the company for real.

With a bevy of injuries hitting AEW right now, one would think the company would be eager to get one of their top stars back in the ring, but that isn’t the case. When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman what MJF’s current status with the company is during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Post Show Media Scrum, Khan had this to say.

“I am, especially after the great show we did, I am not going to comment on it,” Khan said. “It’s a fair question to ask but I’m not going to cover that right now.”

Our Managing Editor has asked Khan about MJF’s situation in the past, receiving the same “no comment” statement. MJF’s last match with the company took place at Double or Nothing where he lost in under eight minutes to Wardlow in very convincing fashion. Since then, no one has heard or seen from MJF and it appears fans will have to wait longer to get the return of the 26-year-old, whether it be in or out of AEW.

