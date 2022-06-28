Eddie Kingston isn’t the biggest fan of having to stand on the same side of the ring with an old wrestling rival at this week’s “Blood & Guts” edition of “AEW Dynamite.” Kingston spoke with Michigan Live ahead of “Dynamite” in Detroit and touched upon stepping into the cage for a brutal fight against the Jericho Appreciation Society this Wednesday.

“You’re not gonna see me come off the top of the cage,” Kingston said. “I’m gonna use the cage as a weapon. I’m going to kick, I’m going to punch, I’m going to bite. I’m going to try and make you quit.

“It’s called ‘Blood & Guts’ for a reason. Is there gonna be blood? Most likely. Is there going to be guts? You know, we’re going to spill our guts out there in front of all y’all. It’s just a violent place (the cage) and Detroit is a violent city, so it’s just perfect.”

Kingston has a major score to settle with Chris Jericho, but a new wrinkle has been inserted into their feud with the surprise addition of Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli was Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, and the Swiss Superman swung his way into a win. Castagnoli showed up later for the save as he cleared the house of the JAS when they tried to disrupt Jon Moxley’s Interim World Title win. This led to a brief post-show confrontation between he and Kingston. Castagnoli is not only a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, but will be in the Blood & Guts match alongside Kingston, who’s made his feelings about teaming up with his former arch-enemy perfectly clear.

“Of course I didn’t like it. I don’t trust the guy,” Kingston said. “And people who say whatever they want to say about me, that I’m a hothead and I don’t let things go. I just know when I see bad people, I like to call him out on it.”

Kingston and Castagnoli’s feud goes back over 15 years — they first faced off in tag team action in IWA Mid-South in 2004, fought in both Ring of Honor and Combat Zone Wrestling throughout the decade, and engaged in a bitter feud in CHIKARA that culminated in 2011, when Castagnoli was signed by WWE. Castagnoli was an established heel in CHIKARA, as he was a member of BDK (Bruderschaft des Kreuzes) while Kingston was the top babyface in the promotion. When it was revealed Castagnoli was no longer with WWE, Kingston expressed his distaste for his nemesis on Twitter saying that “he doesn’t have the balls to come to AEW.” Kingston hasn’t been the biggest fan of Danielson over the years, either, and the American Dragon choosing Castagnoli as his replacement isn’t going do him any favors with the Mad King.

