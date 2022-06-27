New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addressed fans at the United Center in Chicago following his victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Sunday’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

During his emotional speech, Moxley would refer to professional wrestling as “the best sport, the best f—ing thing in the world.” He was joined for a post-match celebration by his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal, and Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz.

Moxley also put over the latest AEW signee, Claudio, as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. During the end of his speech, Moxley would also take a friendly jab at his former employer, WWE.

“The Jericho Appreciation Society represents filthy, scuzzy sports entertainment,” Moxley said. “Maybe there’s a time and a place for sports entertainment, but here in AEW, professional wrestling rules!”

AEW President Tony Khan then came out to praise Moxley while accompanied by Negative One, the son of the late Brodie Lee.

Following #ForbiddenDoor @TonyKhan came out to praise @JonMoxley and let Negative One talk to the fans. Moxley also cut a promo. Full video in this thread.@Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/ftbn9C2whr — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 27, 2022

Fresh off a bloody pay-per-view main event, Moxley will most likely bleed profusely again this Wednesday on “Dynamite” when he teams up with Claudio, Yuta, Kingston, Santana & Ortiz in a “Blood & Guts” match against The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker. During the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, JAS gained the “man advantage” by defeating Shota Umino, Kingston & Wheeler Yuta in a Trios Match. As noted earlier, Bryan Danielson named a mystery man, revealed to be Claudio on Sunday, as his replacement for Blood & Guts on last week’s “Dynamite.”

Prior to Moxley and Khan’s speeches, a brawl ensued between JAS and BCC during the closing moments of Forbidden Door. As seen in the video below, Kingston appeared unhappy about having to team with his former CHIKARA and PWG rival Claudio, which is a side storyline to pay attention to. Shortly after Claudio’s WWE departure, Kingston taunted the Swiss Superman by stating that Claudio “doesn’t have the balls to come to AEW.” Kingston continued to taunt Claudio in several recent interviews and even referenced his old tweet following Claudio’s AEW debut on Sunday.

.@ClaudioCSRO showing the #JerichoAppreciationSociety what they're in for this Wednesday at #BloodAndGuts in Detroit next Wednesday! it's not too late to order the #ForbiddenDoor PPV! pic.twitter.com/OD9xkGsQpd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Interesting developments at the conclusion of this main event here at the #ForbiddenDoor PPV; we'll see you all at #BloodAndGuts next Wednesday in Detroit!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/UqfjSUg3jy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Are we getting a sneak preview of #BloodAndGuts right now? #JerichoAppreciationSociety spoils the main event here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/UgxDhp8INC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

