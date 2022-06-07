MJF has created a buzz in All Elite Wrestling since the first time he spoke about his free agency in 2024, and that escalated to new levels this past Wednesday on “Dynamite” when he cut an unhinged promo on AEW President Tony Khan.

The promo involved MJF talking about the backlash he’s received after AEW “Double or Nothing”, mentioning how Khan has paid too many ex-WWE guys without forking out the money to pay him, the person that holds the 2nd highest minute-to-minute ratings of all AEW talent. MJF’s segment will go down in history as one of the greatest promos of all time, leading to several reactions across the wrestling universe.

“In my opinion, MJF is without peer,” Eric Bischoff said during the latest episode of “Strictly Business.” “He is so good. There are a handful, one or two people in WWE who are capable of catching up to that, but there aren’t many. He’s in a universe all his own, in my opinion.”

The AEW Superstar has since been removed from the intros to all AEW shows and now has involved Warner Brothers Discovery, as the media company had announced an edict to remove MJF from all promotional work moving forward. Whether this is all a big work, shoot, or a combination of the two, it’s unclear at this time where the situation will ultimately end up.

“Where is this one going to go? I have no idea if it’s real, if it’s not, if it’s scripted. I have an opinion and it was probably something that started out as very, very real and then they woke up one day and then both of them were painted into a corner and it was like, how the hell do we get out of this? That’s just an opinion. I don’t know if I’m right or wrong, don’t care actually because the journey and potential for this journey is off the frickin’ charts. In my opinion, it would be the first time that situation has existed in AEW.”

MJF is currently under contract until January 1, 2024, so if the star wants to head to WWE, which he’s teased in the past, it’ll have to wait another year and a half.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]