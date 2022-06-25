The WWE Universe was recently treated to the announcement of Roman Reigns’ WWE SummerSlam opponent for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, that being his returning long-time rival Brock Lesnar. The event is set to take place on July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with the match currently positioned to be the main event of the show.

For those unaware, this will be the 7th time the two face each other one-on-one and the 9th time facing each other in matches total. The SummerSlam main event will also mark the 3rd time the two faced off in the last match of a Premium Live Event in less than a year.

Many wrestling fans weren’t too happy with the news last Friday, but a certain WWE Hall of Famer shared a different opinion about the match during a recent episode of his podcast “83 Weeks.”

“I can’t wait to see it,” Eric Bischoff said when discussing the new SummerSlam main event. “I know they wrestled what, seven times or whatever it is? It doesn’t matter.

“This Brock Lesnar is a completely different Brock Lesnar in many respects, he’s having more fun when he goes out there, he’s not relying on Paul, and he’s cutting a lot of his own promos. He’s coming to the ring looking and feeling like the Brock Lesnar that I know. I’m not suggesting I know him real well, but he’s a farmer-cowboy, God damm*t, and he’s coming out there with a different vibe. So, yes, we’ve seen the match before but we haven’t seen this character before so let’s see, let’s wait and see. I’m not against it, I think it’s awesome.”

The 7th installment of Lesnar/Reigns wasn’t reportedly the original plan for the event, as Randy Orton was the first opponent in mind to challenge the champion. Unfortunately, a back injury forced WWE to pivot those plans, and fans were left with Lesnar making his first WWE appearance post-WrestleMania 38 as opposed to the company using a fresh face in that role against “The Tribal Chief.”

Bischoff shared his thoughts on what this means about WWE’s view of the rest of the roster.

“Look, WWE, they’ve got a deeper bench than we’ve realized,” Bischoff said. “There’s a lot of talent in WWE, given the opportunity and the support and a little bit of time and patience, could step in and play big time. But thank god Brock’s there. If I’m running WWE right now, I’m really, really glad Brock is there. I’m looking forward to it personally.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]