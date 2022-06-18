Raquel Rodriguez is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

During the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Rodriguez picked up the win after planting Baszler with the Tejana Bomb for the 1-2-3.

Rodriguez joins Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan, who all qualified over the past two weeks.

Rodriguez will be making her debut in the match after recently joining the main roster on the 4/8 edition of “SmackDown”, where she was introduced as Raquel Rodriguez following a six-year run with the Raquel Gonzalez moniker during her run in NXT. Rodriguez had a successful run in WWE’s developmental brand where she is a former NXT Women’s Champion as well as a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion (both with Dakota Kai) as well as the winner of the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, alongside the aforementioned Kai, in 2021.

The women’s Money In The Bank match was introduced in 2017 after the men’s iteration was debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H. have all successfully cashed in their contracts on the respective champions at the time of winning. The 2020 winner, Asuka was given the RAW Women’s Championship by then-champion, Becky Lynch the night following her win due to Lynch’s pregnancy.

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

