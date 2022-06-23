Some storylines are a failure from the moment they are laid out on paper.

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, eight-time Women’s Champion, and current Impact Wrestling producer Gail Kim discussed with Ad Free Shows which storyline Mia Yim took part in while in WWE that did not go well.

“I knew [Mia Yim] was kind of doing the whole Retribution thing there and had a mask on her,” Kim stated. “You know, knowing Mia all those years and working with her, I knew, ‘Well, this isn’t really her and I wonder if she’s happy.’ And so, I just reached out to her and reassured her, ‘Hey, don’t forget how talented you are if you’re just sitting there.'”

Retribution was a faction on the “Monday Night Raw” brand that was originally comprised of T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, Slapjack, formerly known as Shane Thorne, Mace, formerly known as Dio Maddin, and Reckoning, formerly known as Mia Yim. All of the original members had their names changed when the group was created, as they were a group who believed they had been treated unfairly in the past and wanted to right that wrong. Retaliation, aka Mercedes Martinez, was only a part of the faction for a very short time but was also in the original group.

Not much changed, however, as Retribution went on to have no success, even after Mustafa Ali joined the ranks as their leader. The most prominent feud that they were a part of as a group was against The Hurt Business which Retribution lost to every time they faced them. Ali was kicked out of Retribution on the pre-show of Fastlane 2021 following his loss to United States Champion Riddle and disbanded from there.

Mace and T-Bar still work for WWE, with T-Bar recently taking part in 24/7 Championship antics. Thorne and Yim have since been released, with Throne working with NJPW at a couple of events and Yim having recently become a part of the Impact roster once again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ad Free Shows and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]