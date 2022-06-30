Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Dead On Arrival 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

Alex Colon vs. Dale Patricks for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela & Cole Radrick

Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) vs. Horrorslam (Breyer Wellington, Malcolm Monroe III & Tommy Vendetta)

Blake Christian vs. Chase Burnett

Hoodfoot vs. Slade

Akira vs. Shane Mercer

Our coverage starts at 7:30 pm EST

