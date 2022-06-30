Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Dead On Arrival 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.
Announced card
Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne
Alex Colon vs. Dale Patricks for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela & Cole Radrick
Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) vs. Horrorslam (Breyer Wellington, Malcolm Monroe III & Tommy Vendetta)
Blake Christian vs. Chase Burnett
Hoodfoot vs. Slade
Akira vs. Shane Mercer
Our coverage starts at 7:30 pm EST
