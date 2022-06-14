WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and Ric Flair have been friends for many years, with Brisco calling Flair one of his “longest-running friends.”

Flair recently confirmed that he will be making his in-ring return after 10 and a half years, next month as part of Starrcast’s Jim Crockett Promotion’s revival. However, Brisco confirmed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that despite his friendship with Flair, he will not be watching his final match.

“I’m not gonna watch it,” Brisco stated. “I’ll tune into the internet but I’m not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and I hope, he’s got a d*mn pacemaker, you know, and it worries me. I’ve talked to doctors and, you know, a certain bump in the wrong direction or a certain chop or something like that, that thing can dislodge and he can drop dead.”

Flair had his first retirement match in WWE at WrestleMania 24 where he lost to Shawn Michaels after the ‘Heartbreak Kid’ nailed Flair with Sweet Chin Music for the win. Following that “retirement,” Flair wrestled four matches almost two years later during a tour for Hulk Hogan and another 12 matches in TNA.

Flair has not wrestled inside of a ring since December of 2011 when he lost to Sting in just under 15 minutes while in TNA. Since his last match, Flair has suffered multiple health issues and was even placed in a medically-induced coma back in 2017 while in critical condition.

The record-tying 16-time World Champion has been training for his in-ring return with current AEW star Jay Lethal. In the training videos, Flair has been seen running the ropes, taking a body slam, coming off the top rope, etc.

Brisco last wrestled for WWE in June of 2000 at the King of the Ring Pay-Per-View where he took on fellow backstage coworker Pat Patterson. The two went to a no-contest in what was an Evening Gown match. Brisco has also held the 24/7 Championship, defeating Pat Patterson for it on the July 22, 2019 Reunion episode of “Monday Night Raw.”

