Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada made his debut this past Wednesday night on AEW “Dynamite,” aiding ‘Hangman’ Adam Page as he was getting beat down by Adam Cole and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., former AEW World Champion Adam Page reacted to Okada’s AEW debut.

“AEW has been around for three years,” Page said. “I think probably a lot of fans have been waiting for the moment the coins drop and they did, you know? I didn’t see it coming, though I had been hoping for it and they did. So, really special, really glad to be a part of that to welcome him to All Elite Wrestling.”

Kazuchika Okada is a six-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in NJPW, and at the age of 34 years, the ‘Rainmaker’ may have a chance to surpass the ‘Ace,’ Hiroshi Tanahashi’s current record of eight reigns with the title. Okada won his first IWGP World Title by defeating Tanahashi at The New Beginning back on February 12th, 2012, over 10 years ago.

Page, who lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at Double or Nothing, originally challenged Okada to a one-on-one match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. However, at NJPW’s Dominion event, Okada lost the title to Jay White after a little over 35 minutes when White hit Okada with the Bladerunner.

The ‘Anxious Millenial Cowboy’ Adam Page discussed the change to the situation regarding the World Championship match.

“It’s not the match I expected,” Page stated. “I expected to face [Kazuchika] Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He lost it because I’m a dumba** and didn’t realize that could happen. Jay White is the Champion, and I hoped for maybe a match with him for this Championship and now it’s a four-way. But I’m very, very glad to be sharing the ring with these three guys. They’re three of the absolute best in the world.”

At the AEW x NJPW Pay-Per-View, Forbidden Door, Page will take on Okada, White, and his rival for many months now, Adam Cole, in an attempt to walk away with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship that White just won. The other World Title match on the card is between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, with the winner walking out as the Interim AEW World Champion. Tanahashi was originally scheduled to fight AEW World Champion CM Punk for the title, but the champ suffered an injury and needs surgery, therefore, he will not be competing at the event.

