Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men.

“I’m a fan of Chyna, I’m a fan of Beth Phoenix, the women who have done it before and gotten into the ring with men,” Bianca told Sports Illustrated. “I would love to, but right now, I would say our women’s division is stacked enough.”

At one time, it was commonplace to see women get caught up in situations alongside men where a painful outcome would result — in some cases, the women would out-maneuver the men and hit the boys with some offense. But it’s much less common to see on WWE television nowadays — recent instances of intergender programming have been few and far between ever since WWE went PG. One of the most notable intergender moments in recent years involved Nia Jax forcing her way into the 2019 Royal Rumble and getting hit with an RKO from Randy Orton, a 619 from Rey Mysterio, and other signature moves from the male WWE stars before being tossed out of the ring and eliminated from the match.

There was also a mixed-gender tag team match at Extreme Rules 2019 that pitted Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin (now known as Happy Corbin) and Lacey Evans. Though it was only a brief moment in the match, Corbin did hit Lynch with his finisher, the End of Days. In a recent interview, he noted that crossing that proverbial line to inflict violence on a woman gave him “one of the weirdest reactions” from the fans.

Intergender wrestling is still often presented on the indies in companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, and perhaps most famously, in Impact Wrestling. The latter booked Tessa Blanchard to defeat Sami Callihan in January 2020 to become the Impact World Championship, making her the first woman to carry a world championship in a major wrestling company.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts